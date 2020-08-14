India is all set to celebrate 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration as people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organizing events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. However, this year the Independence Day celebrations across the country including functions at the Red Fort will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

But, is August 15 2020 a Dry Day in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru?

In order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public, the government has declared some specific days as dry days. On these days, all the liquor shops are supposed to remain shut. And, August 15, 2020 is a Dry Day, which means that the sale of liquor in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru will be prohibited on Saturday.