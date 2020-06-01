'Is Amethi your mere tour hub?': Posters questioning 'missing MP' Smriti Irani pop up; BJP leader reacts

After 'missing' posters of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur and the newest BJP entrant Jyotiraditya Scindia went up, on Monday new posters related to Amethi MP Smriti Irani popped up. "Questions to the missing Amethi MP", read the posters and were tweeted by the official Twitter handles of All India Mahila Congress, UP Congress and some spokespersons of the party.

"After becoming MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani registered her presence in just a few hours. Today, when Amethi's citizens are frightened and distressed by the pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not saying you are missing ...., we have seen you playing Antakshari through Twitter, we have seen you giving lunch to a few people," read the poster in Hindi.

It added, "But today the people of Amethi are seeking you for their needs and troubles. Leaving the people of Amethi in the midst of trouble shows that Amethi is a mere tour hub for you."