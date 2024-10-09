 'Irresponsible' Congress Is A Hate-Spreading Factory: PM Modi
On Wednesday, PM Modi said that election results in Haryana reflected mood of the country. He expressed confidence that BJP will achieve 'bigger victory' in upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9) went on the offensive against Congress just a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victory in Haryana Legislative Assembly elections. The PM called Congress an irresponsible party and claimed that it 'spread hatred'. Modi said that Congress wanted to divide the Hindus and aimed to create enmity between communities. Further, he said Congress always creates fear among Muslims and treats them as a vote bank. The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 7600 crore in Maharashtra.

BJP managed to retain power in Haryana on Tuesday. The party bagged 48 seats in 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. The majority mark in 46. Congress, which was widely held to achieve comfortable majority had to be content with 37 seats.

Eyes On Maharashtra

On Wednesday, PM Modi said that election results in Haryana reflected mood of the country. He expressed confidence that BJP will achieve 'bigger victory' in upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

article-image

It is expected that elections will take place in Maharashtra next month.

In his speech, PM Modi said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Congress, wanted to weaken Maharashtra just to enjoy power. The ruling Mahayuti government however, said the PM, will strengthen the state.

"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.

