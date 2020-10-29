'Irreparable loss': PM Modi condoles demise of ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel. PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society and that his passing away was an "irreparable loss".

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati."