'Irony just died a thousand deaths': Twitter criticises Mamata Banerjee over post calling media 'fourth pillar' of democracy

May 3, celebrated across the world as Press Freedom Day has prompted many of India's political leaders to tweet on the topic of press freedom. Coming as it does against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, many also lauded media personnel for continuing to work amid the lockdown and rising number of positive cases.

West Bengal Chief Ministe Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on Sunday calling the media the "fourth pillar in a democracy".

"We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our Govt in #Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," Banerjee wrote. In a follow-up tweet she added that the State government had announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists.