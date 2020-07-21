'Irony dies a beautiful death': Twitter reacts as Mamata says 'people unable to speak due to fear across the country'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday at a TMC rally slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government for neglecting the people of the state. "People of West Bengal will give them a befitting reply. Outsiders will not run the state. There are some people who don't have any political experience. They speak of killing people & setting things ablaze," she said.

Mamata added that the Centre is conspiring against Bengal, saying every day there is violence. "What about UP where 'jungle raj' prevails," asked the CM. "What is happening in Uttar Pradesh? People in that state are afraid of lodging complaints with the police. Several policemen were killed in a single incident," she said.