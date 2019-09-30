IRCTC’s Initial public offer subscribed 33% within first few hours on opening day

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was subscribed 33 per cent within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Monday.

IRCTC's public offer to raise about Rs 645 crore received bids for more than 67 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 2 crore shares, as per exchanges' data till 1300 hrs. Price range for the company's initial public offer (IPO) has been fixed at Rs 315-320 per share.