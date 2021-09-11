IRCTC to launch India's first luxury cruise liner - all you need to know

The IRCTC will on September 18, start India's first indigenous cruise liner and the bookings for the cruise cab be done on website. Earlier this week, "IRCTC has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by M/s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd for promotion and marketing of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. This is another incredible luxury travel offering under IRCTC's umbrella of tourism services to the public.

Itinerary of the cruise:

Cordelia Cruises’ first phase will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai and the cruise will be shifted to Chennai from May next year and set sail to Sri Lankan destinations like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna. Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep-At sea-Mumbai and Mumbai-At sea-Lakshadweep-At sea-Mumbai are some of the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises.

Protocols amid COVID-19:

Crew members are fully vaccinated according to Covid-19 protocol and their daily health checks, hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air filtration and social distancing norms would also be followed, IRCTC said. The number of guests will also be limited according to the official mandate. There is also a fully functional medical centre onboard the cruise equipped with all the required essential items.

Besides, IRCTC is also in the process of signing agreements with all major international cruise liners. The news agency reported that IRCTC will provide their bookings on its web portal as soon as the Covid-19 situation normalises and the international cruises start their operations.

"Cordelia Cruises is India's premium cruise liner. It aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. It is a cruise liner for Indians catering to the way Indians love to holiday," the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said.

Saturday, September 11, 2021