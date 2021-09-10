IRCTC launches 'Sri Ramayan Yatra' to promote religious tourism; here's all you need to know

New Delhi, 10.09.2021: There is good news for all the devotee of Lord Shri Ram. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways has launched Shri Ramayana Yatra by Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote the Religious Tourism. This tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on 7th Nov 2021 and cover the visit of all prominent places associated with life of Lord Shri Rama. This train was previously operated in Sleeper class only, however the proposed tour is going to be operated in Deluxe AC tourist train having many modern features and amenities.

The tour will be completed in 17 days. First halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar and visit of Sita Ji’s birth place and Ram-janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, train will move to Varanasi, and tourist will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

Further, next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nasik will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city. Here the temple of Shri Hanuman birth place and other heritage and religious sites will be covered. Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which train will return to Delhi on 17th Day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism, at a price of Rs. 82,950/- per person for 2AC and Rs. 1,02,095/- for 1AC class. Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour. Government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, COVID-19 fully Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above. Beside this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face mask, hand gloves and sanitizer. Temperature check of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitization at halt stations etc and other precautions will be ensured. Staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen & restaurants shall be sanitized after every meal service.

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on first come first serve basis on the web portal. For more information, one can contact on Mobile no. 8287930202, 8287930299, 8287930157.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:59 PM IST