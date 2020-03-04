Irate Congress MPs shut up Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur attracted loud protests from the Congress benches in the Rajya Sabha when he rose to lay papers concerning his ministry.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to stop the Congress members drowning Thakur's brief statement, noting that this was the reason why he did not immediately allow a debate on the Delhi riots. He adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Congress members were taunting Thakur for exhorting a crowd at a BJP poll rally here to shout slogans of "shoot the bloody traitors" and holding him responsible for inciting violence in North East Delhi last week with the inflammatory remarks which even attracted an Election Commission's reprimand to him.

Thakur has denied any such remarks, accusing the media of twisting his remarks, though the EC reprimand came on the basis of a video of his speech. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is accused of triggering the riots by holding a rally on February 23 and the Opposition demanding his arrest, on Tuesday claimed to get 'Y' category security in view of threats he has been receiving, but Delhi Police denied any increase of his security.