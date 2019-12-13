Irani and other women BJP MPs complain to EC, accuse Rahul of using 'rape as a political weapon'

"We have beseeched the Election Commission that it is for the first time that a political leader has used rape for political mockery. The entire nation looks upon this constitutional authority (EC) to ensure that dignity of women is upheld and those politicians who seek to use rape as a political weapon are reprimanded with the severest punishment possible," she told reporters after the meeting.

Irani said she leaves it to the Election Commission to decided the punishment it will give to Gandhi. "Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that all women are being raped in the country? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that every man is a rapist? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to tarnish the image of the country for his own politics?" she asked.

Irani said the EC officials have assured the delegation that they will do justice after following legal procedures. She said Rahul Gandhi has made such a condemnable statement "deliberately" for his political benefit.