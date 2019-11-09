IPS officer D Roopa slams Nandini Sundar, claims her tweet on Ayodhya is 'contempt of court'

A couple of days earlier, the Supreme Court had issued several rules to be followed post the Ram Jamnabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case’s verdict. These rules were issued in the interest of maintaining law and order in the country.

One of the crucial rules was regarding the use of social media. According to the notice issued by the police, all social media platforms are being severely monitored by security agencies and posting or indulging in any kind of conversation that incites violence or hatred.

Even after the notice, some Twitterati couldn’t help but voice their opinions on the verdict and were instantly called out by other Twitterati for going against the law.

Nandini Sundar, a sociologist with a following of 11.2 k on Twitter tweeted her reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict. She called the Apex court of India submissive to the government.