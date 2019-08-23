INX media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on anticipatory bail today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear petitions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram filed against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX media case probed by CBI and ED.

The bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear the plea. However, a special CBI court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till August 26 in the INX media case. The court said that family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day. The former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as Chidambaram was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation. Mehta said that the case, which is a classic example of money laundering, is in the pre-charge sheet stage.