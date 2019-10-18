INX media case: SC reserves order on P Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea of former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram against the order of Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi reserved the judgement on the bail hearing plea after hearing arguments from the counsels of Chidambaram and CBI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said, “Illegal investment comes into INX and that the investment also goes out without permission (downstream). There was a downstream investment into other companies of INX without any application. A very scientific and professional investigation has resulted in this chargesheet.” “Sometimes, the position of the accused is such that his presence is enough to influence and intimidate the witnesses. Atleast till some part of the trial is conducted and some material witnesses are examined, the court will face this situation. Chidambaram should not be granted bail till some of the crucial witnesses are examined in trial in INX media case. This is not a usual bail application,” Mehta added.

Father, son chargesheeted

The CBI Friday told the Supreme Court that 15 accused, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and some companies have been chargesheeted in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and opposing Chidambaram’s bail plea, that the country needs to go for ‘zero tolerance policy’ on corruption.

Mehta told the court that offence of forgery has also been made out in the probe in the case against Chidambaram.