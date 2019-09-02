INX Media Case: Lawyer offers house arrest for Chidambaram against Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the trial court to consider P Chidambaram's request for interim bail in the INX Media corruption case after the former finance minister said that he not be sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody and offered to be in house arrest.

The apex court said if Chidambaram's request for interim bail is not considered by the trial court on Monday itself, his CBI custody would be extended by three more days. A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna directed CBI to file its response on Chidambaram's plea challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him and the subsequent orders of the trial court remanding him to CBI custody in the case.

Chidambaram's CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case is expiring today and he will be produced before the concerned trial court during the day. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, told the bench that the former minister was arrested pursuant to the NBW and he has been in the CBI custody for last 12 days.

"The NBW should not have been issued. Either give me (Chidambaram) interim bail or put me in house arrest. He (Chidambaram) should not be sent to Tihar Jail," Sibal said, while questioning the issuance of NBW and the subsequent orders of the trial court remanding the former minister to CBI custody.