'Introspect if this could have been different and better': Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu as protests force Parliament session to end

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lamenting that the Upper House functioned much below its potential due to repeated disruptions.

"Winter Session of the august House concludes today. I'm not happy to share with you that House functioned much below its potential. I urged all of you to collectively and individually reflect and introspect if this Session could have been different and better," M Venkaiah Naidu said.

The chairman stressed that rulings, regulations and procedures have to be followed and said precedents, decency and decorum has to be maintained by members in the House.

"I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of this Session as it would lead me to take a very critical view. Statistics regarding various aspects of functioning of the House during this Session will be released to media for wider dissemination," he said.

He also called on members for "realisation of what has happened is wrong" and said that "we should all work towards a constructive and positive atmosphere for the larger interest of the country".

Naidu wished MPs a Merry Christmas and a prosperous English New Year, and also conveyed his greetings for Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other upcoming festivals.

The session was a stormy one as it witnessed several disruptions by members of opposition parties, including they trooping into the Well of the House, carrying placards, over the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Opposition members also protested on the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and farmers' issues, among others.

Despite disruptions and loss of business hours, the Rajya Sabha passed several key bills, including those related to electoral reforms and surrogacy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:38 PM IST