Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Tripura over anti-CAB protests

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, an official notification said.

The step has been taken to prevent mischief mongers from spreading rumours.

Large parts of the northeast on Tuesday simmered with protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha.

A day before the divisive legislation is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, normal life was paralysed in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley during the shutdown, led by the All Assam Students' Union and the North East Students' Organisation (NESO).

The strike coincided with the bandh called by Left- leaning organisations, including the SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF and AISA.