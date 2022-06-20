International Yoga Day: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru tomorrow; here's how and when you can watch it live | AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds tomorrow (Tuesday, June 21).

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity", keeping in mind the physical, emotional and mental stress that people went through because of the pandemic.

Here's how and when you can watch the event live:

Meanwhile, keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

While Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be joining the Prime Minister from Mysore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be performing yoga at the IAF base in Coimbatore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be performing Yoga in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be present at Purana Qila in Delhi whereas Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present at the iconic Red Fort.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will join the Yoga celebrations from the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad whereas Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will be present in Hamirpur. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be performing yoga at Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh whereas Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will join the Yoga celebrations From the iconic Puri Beach.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present at the Sun Temple in Konark in Odisha whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be at the Marine Drive in Mumbai whereas Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be at the statue of unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be in Hampi while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be at the Gwalior Fort.

Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be at the Zero Milestone in Nagpur whereas Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be at the Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer. Minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be at the Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh whereas Giriraj Singh will be at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will be in Jaipur, Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan will be at the Padmanabhava Temple in Kerala, MoS Road and Transport VK Singh will be at the Kochi Fort. Minister for State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will be at the Wagah border. Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will be in Jammu and MoS Health Bharati Pawar will be at the Martand Sun Temple at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)