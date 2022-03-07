International Women's Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards; watch video

On the eve of Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards. The PM's interaction with the awardees comes a day before he will address a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch via video conferencing on Tuesday.

During the interaction, one of the awardees, Capt Radhika Menon -first woman captain in Indian Merchant Navy hailing PM Modi said, "Whenever I go to China, Pak, or a country with which we're not on good terms, they tell me 'You have a very strong leader.' I'm really happy and very proud of it."

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards, on the eve of Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/4Dewpyt4n6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognising the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo. Over 500 women ascetics and preachers will attend the seminar.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with the achievements of women will also be discussed.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also participate in the event. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.

(with agency inputs)

