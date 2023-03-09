International Rajasthani Conclave to be held in September in Jaipur

(PTI Photo)

Jaipur: After a gap of 22 years, Rajasthan will hold the International Rajasthani Conclave in September. The Rajasthani diaspora from across the globe will take part in the two-day summit. The Pravasi Samman Award will also be given.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to organise the event on September 23-24, 2023, in Jaipur, under the aegis of the Industries Department and Rajasthan Foundation, a government-run body to strengthen the relationship with the Pravasi Rajasthanis.

25 lakh Rajasthanis across the world

The event was announced in the budget for 2023-24 to call the migrant Rajasthanis to their motherland again and be a part of the state's development. There are over 25 lakh Rajasthanis across the world.

The conclave will have interesting sessions on subjects like Rajasthani pride, literature, business, tradition, music, art, culture, social welfare, enterprise, food and entertainment.

It will also include a special session on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities in which entrepreneurs from worldover will participate.

Notably, in 2000, realising the importance of the Rajasthani diaspora, the International Rajasthani Conclave was organised for the first time during the Gehlot's first tenure.

The initiative was later on adopted by the Centre in the form of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.