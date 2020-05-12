International Nurses Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year. The theme for this year is Nurses: A Voice to Lead -- Nursing the World to Health. In January 1974, this day was chosen to celebrate, as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

So go ahead and extend wishes to the nurses you know, who are on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

"The most important practical lesson than can be given to nurses is to teach them what to observe." -Florence Nightingale

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

"Caring is the essence of nursing." -Jean Watson

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy Nurses Day!

Hands that turn caring into action,Touches that turn compassion into comfort,Smiles that turn love into healing.Happy Nurses Day

"A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope." -Carrie Latet

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day 2020.

"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription." -Val Saintsbury

Dear, you kindle the fire of hope in the darkness of despair and enlighten our world with light and love. Happy Nurses Day!

Thanks for taking such good care of people in the most difficult days of their life. Thanks for your unconditional services and patience. International Nurses Day 2020.

Your tender care, love, and understanding has made a difference in the lives of so many. Hope you have the same smiling day as you make for others. Happy Nurses Day.

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

Nurses do a job that most of us couldn’t and can raise a smile even in the darkest times. Happy Nurses Day.

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference said, "As you know, during the COVID-19, they're in the front line and they're risking their lives to save others, but not only during COVID-19. Nurses are a bridge between the health system and the community and they have been doing so ever since the nursing profession actually started."

"So... our greatest respect and appreciation from WHO to all nurses," said the WHO chief.

Tedros said that due to the ongoing pandemic and also the consensus from the nursing associations and the midwives' associations, the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife 2020 would be postponed to 2021. Furthermore, he said the consensus was to have "the 2020 as the Decade of the Nurse and the Midwife."

"The celebration is not just a celebration for the sake of celebration. It's not just to pay tribute to them; it's also to recognize their important role in achieving universal health coverage and to use nurses, midwives and other frontline health workers to achieve universal health coverage," he noted.

According to the WHO, the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife shall symbolize a year-long effort to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives, highlight the challenging conditions they often face, and advocate for increased investments in the nursing and midwifery workforce.