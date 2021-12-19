International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Date, Significance and all you need to know

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on December 20 every year with the aim to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, especially in the global arena.



The concept of solidarity has defined the work of the United Nations since the birth of the Organization. It is seen as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century, wherein those, who either suffer or benefit least deserve help from those who benefit most. Consequently, in the context of globalization and the challenge of growing inequality, strengthening of international solidarity is indispensable.

It is in the spirit of solidarity that the Organization relies on “cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character” as well.

ALSO READ China violates UN Climate Change promise, still finances coal plants in Europe

The UN is convinced that solidarity creates a spirit of sharing, which is essential for eradicating poverty.

According to the United Nations, the International Human Solidarity Day is:

a day to celebrate our unity in diversity;

a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements;

a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity;

a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication;

a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

According to the United Nations Millennium Declaration, solidarity is among the fundamental values that are essential to international relations. The Declaration also states that global challenges must be managed so that costs and burdens are distributed fairly. This is in accordance with the basic principles of equity and social justice. Additionally, those who suffer the least should help those who suffer the most.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:03 PM IST