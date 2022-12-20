International drug cartel | NIA arrests 9 Lankans from Tiruchi camp

Representative image

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested nine Sri Lankan nationals, who were housed at a Special Camp in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, for alleged links with an international drug cartel. Sources said while five of them were Sri Lankan Tamils, the rest were Sinhalese, the dominant language in the Island nation. The Special Camp houses foreign nationals who are facing criminal charges in India and even recently, four former life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who hailed from Sri Lanka, were lodged at the camp following their release on the orders of the Supreme Court.

NIA SP Dharmarajan led a team of sleuths, who arrested the nine Sri Lankans, after keeping the Tiruchi Collector, who is in-charge of the camp, informed. The arrested persons were taken to Chennai to be produced before a court.Sources said the team picked them up as a follow up to extensive search operation in July last when they seized phones from inmates who allegedly had links with an international drug cartel.