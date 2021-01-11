International driving licence: Indian citizens can now apply for renewal of IDP from abroad

Indian citizens whose International Driving Permit (IDP) has expired while they are abroad can now apply for renewal through embassies or missions in their respective country of stay.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification in this regard on January 7, 2021. Earlier, there was no mechanism for IDP renewal while citizens were abroad.

With this amendment, Indian citizens can now apply for renewal through the Indian Embassies/Missions abroad, from where these applications would move to the VAHAN portal in India, to be considered by the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the ministry said.

IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/her address abroad by the respective RTOs.