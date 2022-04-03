International Day of Mine Awareness 2022: All You Need To Know

April 4 is observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The day was declared by the General Assembly on 8 December in 2005. The mine action community around the world is led by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) they celebrate this day with different activities.

The day is mainly celebrated to help mine action work and create awareness about landmines andalso about their eradication in the world.

In last 20 years UNMAS work for the affected individuals whose lives are impacted by the hazards faced by humanitarians.

The United Nations Mine Action Service is going to celebrate the day this year with theme “Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home.” The focus of the day is on the achievements of the global mine action community, starting with the work of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL).

“Safe Ground” is the campaign “turning minefields into playing fields,” which was launched by the Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2019, and the concept of clearing the Earth of landmines and other explosive hazards to make it safe for development.

On 8 December 2005, the General Assembly declared that 4 April of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The United Nations is also looking for the universalization of existing legal frameworks and also encourages its member to do the same. It undertakes this work in collaboration with interested states, civil society, mine action and international organizations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave a message on behalf of the organization, “Today, on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we reflect on how far we have come in raising awareness of the dangers posed by landmines and recommit to our target of a mine-free world.”

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:03 PM IST