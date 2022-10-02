‘Internal report’ of AAP’s Gujarat win has BJP in panic: Kejriwal | Twitter/ Gujarat AAP

Continuing his weekly sojourns to the poll-bound Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the ruling BJP was in a panic after a recent “internal government report” indicated that the AAP was poised for a “big victory”, asserting that this was the reason they called him a “thug and kamina”.

In a public address in the desert district of Kutch, the Delhi Chief Minister stated, "A recent government report has found that the AAP will form a government in Gujarat with a huge majority. They (BJP) have gone desperate after this and are resorting to hooliganism to stop AAP.”

“The BJP and the Congress have started secret parleys to ensure the AAP doesn’t come to power, for they fear that once our party comes to power, we will finish their loot. Both of them abuse me, call me kamina, a thug. Will any thug speak of giving jobs to your children or give you free medical aid?", he asked.

Kejriwal began a two-day tour to Gujarat accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to join them on the campaign trail.

The AAP supremo promised the people of Kutch that his party’s government would ensure the water from the Narmada dam “reaches every nook and cranny” of the vast district within a year.

Kejriwal said, "There are many fishermen families in the audience here. You all met me. I have understood your grievances. Your area had to get Narmada water, which you haven't got. Within one year, we will bring Narmada waters to each corner of Kutch. After the (AAP) government is formed in December, we will also give free electricity by March 1.”

Addressing himself as among those attending his rally, Kejriwal said, “When we (common persons) approach them (BJP leaders) for employment for our children, they tell us our children are nikkama (useless). They abuse poor families. But it is their children who are nikkama. Yet, they become directors of boards of institutions because of their lineage. They get tickets to contest elections. Why? What are their credentials? Nothing. It is they who are useless and not our children."

He said he had been told there were no government-run hospitals in Kutch. “AAP will open good hospitals in each district and all your medical expenses will be taken care of, like in Delhi," he claimed.

Addressing the crowds, Bhagwant Mann said the AAP under Kejriwal was out to "clean up the muck where the lotus blooms with a swipe of the broom". Stating that some 69 lakh families will have zero electricity bills in Punjab in the winter billing cycle, Mann said, “We have not set up machines to print notes to give these subsidies but have stopped the leakage of public money through corruption and we are returning that money to you."

"A bridge that used to be built for Rs 350 crore, is now being constructed for about Rs 100 crore by Kejriwal and the AAP governments. The remaining Rs 150 crore is being used to distribute free medical aid. Is this a revadi (freebie)?” Mann asked.