Interim Budget 2024: 'No Changes In Income Tax Slabs,' Announces FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, announced that no changes will be made in the income tax slabs and same tax slabs will continue.

"I do not propose to make any changes to taxation and proposed to retain same tax rates for direct and indirect tax rates including import duties," FM Sitharaman said.

She mentioned that the tax advantages for startups and investments made by sovereign wealth and pension funds will be prolonged until March 2025.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, tax receipts were estimated at Rs 26.02 lakh crore, as mentioned by the finance minister. She also highlighted that the average time taken to process tax returns decreased to 10 days this year.

Tax slab structure

After the announcement, the income tax structure for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25) remains the same is divided into various tax slabs based on income levels. Individuals with an income up to Rs. 3,00,000 fall under the NIL tax slab, meaning they are not liable to pay any income tax. For those earning between Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 6,00,000, a tax rate of 5% is applicable on the income exceeding Rs. 3,00,000. In the next slab, ranging from Rs. 6,00,000 to Rs. 9,00,000, individuals are subject to a fixed tax amount of Rs. 15,000 plus 10% on the income exceeding Rs. 6,00,000. Further, for incomes falling between Rs. 9,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000, the tax payable is Rs. 45,000 plus 15% on the income exceeding Rs. 9,00,000.