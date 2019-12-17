Intelligence sources claim 'Communist-Islamist nexus' behind violent CAA protests

The hijab-clad woman protestor whose picture and video have gone viral on social media since the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is associated with Fraternity Youth Movement, which is a youth organisation of Welfare Party of India, a political wing of Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind (JeI), a conservative Islamic religious group.

According to Jamaat sources, the protestor identified as Ayesha Renna is married to Afzal Rahman who works in Delhi. Social media profiles of both confirm this.

JeI media in-charge Bishraddin Ahmed said that "the girls are not directly associated with us, but they are connected to Fraternity Youth Movement which is the youth wing of Welfare Party of India, and Afsal Rahman is not working with JeI."

Welfare Party of India is a political wing of JeI, which is headed by S.Q.R. Ilyas.