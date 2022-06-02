Intelligence agencies feel IPL 2022 matches were 'rigged', probe required: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy | Photo: PTI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday claimed that the intelligence agencies feel that the matches of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 were "rigged".

The former Union Minister added that a probe is necessary to clear the air, however, he said that the government would not do it as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is the "defacto dictator" of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "There is widespread feeling in intelligence agencies that the Tata IPL Cricket outcomes were rigged. It may require a probe to clear the air for which PIL may be necessary since Govt will not do it as Amit Shah’s son is defacto dictator of BCCI."

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

However, Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six.