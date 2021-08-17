Advertisement

Chennai: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu of reducing petrol prices through "trickery", the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan paid her back saying this was "integrity" and not "trickery".

The Tamil Nadu Government had recently reduced State tax on petrol by ₹3 per litre towards partial fulfilment of its Assembly poll promise to reduce the price of petrol by ₹5/litre and diesel by ₹4/litre. However, it left the price of diesel untouched with the State Finance Minister saying that the immediate intent was to benefit the poor in Tamil Nadu which had over two crore two-wheelers.

On Monday Nirmala Sitharaman had refused to lower fuel prices and also hit out at the DMK for reducing State levies on petroleum products by ₹3 a litre, after an earlier hike of ₹7 a litre (by the previous AIADMK regime). She accused the DMK of being party to the erstwhile UPA Government’s “trickery” of lowering fuel prices by issuing oil bonds.

Responding to this, Rajan on Tuesday cited her statements, and tweeted: "Between '16 & '20 (BJP's ally) ADMK Govt raised Petrol Tax by ₹7/lt. in 2 stages...DMK argued against (I spoke against in Assembly) when in opposition...Now DMK formed Govt & reduced petrol tax by ₹3/lt...With respect, this is "Integrity", NOT "Trickery"."

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:31 PM IST