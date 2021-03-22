Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha, opposition debates

The Lok Sabha today passed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raising the FDI limit issue. The minister said that raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent was necessary to help insurers deal with issues concerning financial stress.

The amendment bill seeks to hike the FDI limit in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, was passed by the Rajya Sabha last week. The insurance companies are facing solvency related issues, she said, adding, "if growth capital is hard to come by, there will be a stress situation. In order that the stress situation is not left unattended, we need to raise the FDI limit." The COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman said, has further added to the woes of the insurance companies.

The minister observed that the FDI limit was being raised on the recommendations of the regulator IRDAI which had held extensive consultations with the stakeholders. The FDI inflow in the insurance sector, the minister said, had increased significantly after the government decided to raise the cap from 26 per cent to 49 per cent in 2015.