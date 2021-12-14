Instead of spending lakhs on phones, buy swords to protect cows, says VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati

Addressing a gathering in the Udupi district of Karnataka, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Saraswati asked people to carry swords to protect their cows and family reports India Today

In an event she said if people can afford to buy phones worth lakhs of rupees, they can definitely buy and keep weapons at home for protection of their cows.

Addressing a gathering in the Udupi district, Sadhvi also said that she was born in a cowshed and it was her duty to prevent cow slaughter.

"Since the day I was born I had two resolutions. One is to build a temple for Lord Ram and the other to end cow slaughter in India," Sadhvi said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:56 PM IST