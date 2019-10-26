Instead of boycotting, we are honouring corrupt people: Santosh Hegde

Bengaluru: Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting corrupt people, they are being honoured.

The former Supreme Court Judge also said, personality cult of honest people was fine, but if those corrupt are worshipped, then it is “wrong.”

“We are seeing it; I don’t want to take any names. We are seeing it, not only here, other places also. Instead of boycotting them, we are honouring them. we have to change such a society,” Hegde said in response to a question about those released from jail being given a grand welcome.

Speaking to reporters, he stressed on the need to instill values in the society, so that people themselves start working towards bringing in the change.