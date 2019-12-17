Instant Justice: Victim's son shoots accused at murder trial in Uttar Pradesh

One of the accused in a murder trial was shot dead on Tuesday while the second accused individual was injured after the son of the victim opened fire in court.

The incident took place inside the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bijnor on Tuesday afternoon as he was hearing the the case related to the murder of BSP leader Ehsaan and his nephew Shadaab.

A court clerk, Munish, was also injured in the firing while the CJM had to run for cover to save himself. According to Kanchan Srivastava he reportedly saved himself by hiding himself below the desk.

Reportedly, a cop was also injured in the attack.