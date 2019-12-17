Instant Justice: Victim's son shoots accused at murder trial in Uttar Pradesh

One of the accused in a murder trial was shot dead on Tuesday while the second accused individual was injured after the son of the victim opened fire in court.
The incident took place inside the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bijnor on Tuesday afternoon as he was hearing the the case related to the murder of BSP leader Ehsaan and his nephew Shadaab.
A court clerk, Munish, was also injured in the firing while the CJM had to run for cover to save himself. According to Kanchan Srivastava he reportedly saved himself by hiding himself below the desk.
Reportedly, a cop was also injured in the attack.
The shooters surrendered inside the court after executing the killing.
The court premise has been sealed after the incident.
The accused in this double murder, Shahnawaz and Jabbar, had been brought for hearing by the Delhi police that had arrested them a few months ago.
Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi told reporters that Sahil, son of slain Ehsaan, reached the court along with two of his friends and opened fire indiscriminately on Shahnawaz and Jabbar. About 20 rounds were fired by them.
Shahnawaz died on the spot but Jabbar apparently ran away, taking advantage of the ensuing confusion.
The police immediately surrounded the court room but the assailants did not flee and gave themselves up to the police.
The SP said that a manhunt had been launched for Jabbar.
(With inputs from IANS)
