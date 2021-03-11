'Insinuations and averments': Election Commission rejects TMC's charges over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through a video message from SSKM hospital said if needed, she will campaign in a wheelchair.

“All my schedules will remain the same and if required I will campaign in a wheelchair. I hope in the next 2-3 days I will get back to work. I will manage this leg injury. I will not let this injury affect my meetings,” said the TMC supremo.

In a video released by the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister is seen lying in a hospital bed with a plaster on her left leg.

Urging all the TMC cadres and common people to ‘stay calm’, Mamata asked everyone to ‘spread peace’.

According to TMC sources, Mamata will resume poll campaigning from Purulia on March 14 and she is also scheduled to visit Jhargram on March 15.

Meanwhile, after a closed-door meeting, the TMC election committee has decided that a delegation of six members (TMC MPs) will visit ECI tomorrow demanding proper investigation over the Nandigram incident.

“Six TMC MPs including Saugata Bose, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and others will meet ECI tomorrow requesting a proper probe into this matter. We will inform our opinions, observations over EC in a written protest. We have noticed how West Bengal is being ignored by the Election Commission. All other states that are going for polls have either one or two phases but West Bengal has eight phases,” said TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

Notably, the Election Commission of India had sought a detailed report over Nandigram incident from the chief secretary of West Bengal by March 12, 5 pm.

Notably, replying to TMC’s report the Election Commission of India slammed the TMC by saying that it "undermines the foundation and the fabric of the Constitution of India".

Rubbishing TMC’s claim that the ECI is not doing good for West Bengal, the ECI in its letter has mentioned that it is completely incorrect to suggest that the Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in poll-bound West Bengal.

ECI also mentioned that the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an ‘unfortunate incident’ and also stated that it ‘needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch’.

“Having said that, it is rather unfortunate that the memorandum in question (sent by TMC) is full of insinuations and averments, which in fact questions the very basis of creation and function of the Election Commission,” read the Election Commission of India’s reply.