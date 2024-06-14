'Insensitive Picture': Indian Embassy in Kuwait Deletes X Post After Backlash Over MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, Officials Posing With Coffins

The photo of MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh and Indian officials that was criticised by netizens for being insensitive | X | ANI

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait deleted the post from social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which showed MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh and other officials posing with the coffins standing near a special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indian victims in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait. It is believed that the Mos and the officials posed for the photo before the aircraft was to take off from Kuwait for Kochi.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft, said the statement, as per a post by news agency ANI.

However, the post garnered criticism and the photo was commented upon by netizens who said that the photo was insensitive and should have been avoided.

Netizens and Indian X users immediately commented on the picture and called the picture insensitive and unneeded. A user said that the photo was not really required as the tragedy was heartbreaking and over 45 Indians lost their lives in the incident.

The special IAF aircraft landed at around 10.30 am today (Friday) at Cochin International Airport .

In a tragic incident, at least 45 Indians were killed in a massive fire incident, and 31 bodies of victims from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), and Karnataka (1) were brought via the special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kerala's Kochi on Friday (June 14). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called an urgent meeting on the evening of the incident and an MEA team visited Kuwait the very next morning.

The detailed breakdown of the victims from the states are: Seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala, reported ANI.