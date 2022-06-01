 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Initial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest as reason behind KK's death: Police

The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had "prolonged cardiac issues".

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Policemen give a gun salute next to the coffin of late Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, in Kolkata on June 1, 2022. - Indian police said on June 1 they are investigating the death of star KK, who died at age 53 after a concert. | (Photo by AFP)

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had "prolonged cardiac issues".

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaInitial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest as reason behind KK's death: Police

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's 'Garbh Griha' in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's 'Garbh Griha' in Ayodhya

Mumbai: Sachin Vaze to be prosecution witness against Anil Deshmukh, others

Mumbai: Sachin Vaze to be prosecution witness against Anil Deshmukh, others

WR moving ahead to transform Indian Railways into world-class railway

WR moving ahead to transform Indian Railways into world-class railway

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's 'new chapter in life' isn't politics. Here's what it is

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's 'new chapter in life' isn't politics. Here's what it is

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases