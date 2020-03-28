Infosys techie who wrote FB post asking people to sneeze in public to spread coronavirus arrested, terminated by software giant

A 25-year-old Infosys employee was arrested in Bengaluru after he shared a Facebook post asking people to sneeze in public, so that everyone could get infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, it was reported.
Infosys, too, has terminated the employee with immediate effect. However, before the termination they issued a statement, claiming that it could be a case of mistaken identity.
However, after the investigation was coducted, Infosys announced that they had terminated the employee with immediate effect
The crime branch had on Friday arrested the techie on Friday after taking suo motu cognisance and registered a case against him under section 505 (making statement which causes alarm or fear in public, and also inciting & provokes others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the News Minute reported.
Earlier, after the post went viral, Infosys had to face the ire of Twitter users. The company took to Twitter and put out a reply. "Infosys is aware that someone claiming to be an Infosys employee has posted inappropriate content. We are investigating this internally, and will take appropriate action as needed. Infosys takes violations of its code of conduct seriously," wrote the IT giant.
