Infosys techie who wrote FB post asking people to sneeze in public to spread coronavirus arrested, terminated by software giant

The crime branch had on Friday arrested the techie on Friday after taking suo motu cognisance and registered a case against him under section 505 (making statement which causes alarm or fear in public, and also inciting & provokes others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the News Minute reported.

Earlier, after the post went viral, Infosys had to face the ire of Twitter users. The company took to Twitter and put out a reply. "Infosys is aware that someone claiming to be an Infosys employee has posted inappropriate content. We are investigating this internally, and will take appropriate action as needed. Infosys takes violations of its code of conduct seriously," wrote the IT giant.