'Information got leaked, they announced it': After DMK, AIADMK promises 6 free LPG cylinders, Rs 1,500 for homemakers in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A day after DMK president M K Stalin promised to offer Rs 1,000 per month to every homemaker in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK announced that if reelected, it would give six free LPG cylinders per household annually and Rs 1,500 for homemakers every month.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement on the eve of Women’s Day in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other leaders on Monday evening.

Palaniswami dismissed suggestions that the ruling party had come up with the freebies and bonanza for homemakers after the DMK promised Rs 1,000 per month. “We had planned it. Somehow some information got ‘leaked’ and they (DMK) announced it,” he claimed.