Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launches the Broadcast Seva Portal in Delhi

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

ANI
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi today, reported ANI.

Media & entertainment sector growing continuously. It's a USD 25 Billion industry and will become USD 30 Billion in the next 2 years, said Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking of media exclusively, he said we have over 900 satellite TV channels today, over 1762 multi-service operators, 350 community radio stations, over 380 FM channels.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:57 PM IST