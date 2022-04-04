Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launches the Broadcast Seva Portal in Delhi

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi today, reported ANI.
Media & entertainment sector growing continuously. It's a USD 25 Billion industry and will become USD 30 Billion in the next 2 years, said Minister Anurag Thakur.
Speaking of media exclusively, he said we have over 900 satellite TV channels today, over 1762 multi-service operators, 350 community radio stations, over 380 FM channels.
Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
