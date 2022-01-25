Influenced by PM Narendra Modi's work: RPN Singh on being asked about his role in BJP

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress and Gandhi family's closes aide RPN Singh said that he got influenced by PM Narendra Modi's work.

When asked about his role in the saffron party, the leader said, "As a BJP worker, I will work to the best of my abilities for contributing to the nation-building."

He also said that I have joined BJP after being influenced by PM Narendra Modi's work for nation-building.

Further when asked on a Congress MLA's allegation that he tried to overthrow JMM Govt in Jharkhand, the new BJP leader said, "Entire Jharkhand is aware of my contribution to the formation of government in the state, I don't make personal comments."

I have joined BJP after being influenced by PM Narendra Modi's work for nation-building. As a BJP worker, I will work to the best of my abilities for contributing to the nation-building: RPN Singh on being asked about his role in BJP pic.twitter.com/AAOPCdPLdX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress removes Singh's nameplate from party headquarters after he joined BJP.

The Jharkhand in-charge and ex-MP from Kushinagar constituency took to Twitter to inform of his joining.

"This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said after resigning from the Congress party.

The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

The Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014.

However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh PandeyThe Doon School alumnus has also served as the All India Congress Committee's Secretary from 2003-2006.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:51 PM IST