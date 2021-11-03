e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

Inflation at peak around Diwali, wish Centre was sensitive to people, says Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out the Centre saying that inflation is at its peak around Diwali and added that he wished the government had a sensitive heart for the people.

"It's Diwali. Inflation is at its peak. It's not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

His statement comes amid rising fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant today after constantly rising for seven consecutive days.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel cost Rs Rs 115.85 and Rs 106.62 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre in Chennai respectively.

On November 1, the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 266.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:17 PM IST
