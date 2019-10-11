Infiltrators will be thrown out of India: Amit Shah

Tuljapur: Infiltrators will be made to leave the country and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented for the purpose, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The BJP chief made the announcement at a campaign rally here in Osmanabad district for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections. "Before we come to ask for votes in 2024 (general elections), let me assure you that the BJP government will make sure every infiltrator is thrown out of the country," Shah said. "We will throw out everyone residing illegally in our country. Congress and NCP have opposed NRC as such residents form a vote bank for these opposition parties," Shah said.

The BJP leader also said both Pakistan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought proof of the Balakot air strikes. "Our government carried out surgical strikes and air strikes as a response to terrorism. Pakistan asked us for proof and Rahul Gandhi also asked for the same. These similar statements of Pakistan and Rahul confused the country," he said. Shah also claimed that the Central aid to Maharashtra had gone up considerably during the BJP-led regime.

"During the Manmohan Singh-led government, the total Central aid for Maharashtra was just Rs 1.15 lakh crore. But this number in the Modi government rose to over Rs 4.30 lakh crore," he said. Shah said the Congress is now leaderless as its prime leader (Rahul Gandhi) visits foreign countries when election campaign is in full swing. "We are unable to see opposition leaders, except Sharad Pawar, in poll campaign," he added.

Speaking further, the BJP chief said the water grid scheme meant for Marathwada will help in making the region drought-free and usher in prosperity in the area, including in Osmanabad district. "Vote for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidate, Ranajagjitsinh Patil. We shall bring Tuljapur on the map of Indian railways and make it a national tourist centre in the next five years, Shah said in his first poll rally in Marathwada. State and district BJP leaders were present on the dais with Shah, but just one Shiv Sena leader and minister, Tanaji Sawant, attended the rally.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35-A was revolutionary as it brought Jammu and Kashmir at par with other other states. He lambasted the Congress and NCP for opposing the Centre's move to nullify Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "The Congress and NCP were in power for 10 years in New Delhi and for 15 years in the state. What did they do for the country and Maharashtra? They did corruption and nothing else," the BJP president said. On the other hand, BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a "corruption-free" government, he said.