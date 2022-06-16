Infighting in Rajasthan BJP continues; Vasundhara Raje leaves meeting without addressing it

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje | PTI

The infight in Rajsthan BJP is coming to the fore time and again. The party has recently faced not only a defeat but embarrassment of cross-voting in the Rajyasabha election and now it was seen in the meeting of the state working committee of the party held in Kota on Wednesday where former CM Vasundhara Raje left the meeting without addressing it.

The state working committee meeting was held to discuss the upcoming campaigns of the party and the election strategy of the party. All senior state-level leaders including the state in charge Arun Singh were present at the meeting.

Vasundhara Raje was also there for more than two hours but did not get the chance to address the meeting in the first half. As per reports, she was to address the post-lunch session but she left the party during lunch break and did not return, though she remained in Kota and met office bearers of RSS.

The party official Mukesh Dadhich told the media that Raje’s address was not on the schedule of the meeting while the leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Katria said to the media that Raje was to address a post-lunch session but she left and the reason can be explained by herself only.

Raje, however, tweeted about the event and wrote, "participated in the inaugural session of the BJP state working committee meeting in Kota and discussed various issues with senior party leaders."

The source said that the infighting has become a matter of concern for the central leadership of the party and some major changes are expected in the state unit in the coming days to consolidate the party for the next assembly elections.