e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Infant mauled by dogs in Uttar Pradesh village

Infant mauled by dogs in Uttar Pradesh village

This is the second such incident in the district this week. On Sunday, another five-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by dogs in the Chilkana area of the district.

PTI | Updated on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Infant mauled by dogs in Uttar Pradesh village | FP
Infant mauled by dogs in Uttar Pradesh village | FP
Advertisement

A two-year-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog in a village here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Atul Sharma said, "A two-year-old daughter of a labourer was killed after being attacked by a stray dog. The incident was reported in Jhadwan village under Titron police station limits." According to the officer, the baby was sleeping with her mother in a hut when some stray dog pulled her out Thursday night.

"The family members later found the remains of the child at a distance from the home and identified the body with clothes," said the officer.

Locals said that agitated villagers attacked a dog who they suspected of mauling the infant.

This is the second such incident in the district this week.

On Sunday, another five-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by dogs in the Chilkana area of the district.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Expenditure of Rs 27 lakh on ward demarcation was a waste Mumbai: Expenditure of Rs 27 lakh on ward demarcation was a waste

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST