Infant mauled by dogs in Uttar Pradesh village

A two-year-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog in a village here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Atul Sharma said, "A two-year-old daughter of a labourer was killed after being attacked by a stray dog. The incident was reported in Jhadwan village under Titron police station limits." According to the officer, the baby was sleeping with her mother in a hut when some stray dog pulled her out Thursday night.

"The family members later found the remains of the child at a distance from the home and identified the body with clothes," said the officer.

Locals said that agitated villagers attacked a dog who they suspected of mauling the infant.

This is the second such incident in the district this week.

On Sunday, another five-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by dogs in the Chilkana area of the district.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Expenditure of Rs 27 lakh on ward demarcation was a waste

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST