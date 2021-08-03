Inefficient ration delivery systems since 1947 didn’t fully help poor: PM

Ahmedabad

Adept at invoking the son-of-the-soil refrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday went nostalgic during an interaction with Gujarat beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as he said: “I will forever remain indebted to Rajkot for picking me as a first-time MLA.”

Interacting with a beneficiary from Rajkot, the hometown of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, speaking in mother tongue Gujarati, Modi said, “I shall always remain indebted to Rajkot who made me an MLA for the first time (in February 2002).”

He virtually interacted with the PMGKA Yojana beneficiaries in Gujarat, while taking part in the ‘Annotsav’ festival as part of 9-day statewide celebrations for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel completing 5 years in office.

The PM interacted with the beneficiaries of free rations from five districts, including Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Dahod. Modi claimed the scheme had helped lakhs of poor people through free distribution of free rations during the pandemic.

Blaming all previous governments, the Prime Minister said, “Since Independence, almost every government had talked about providing cheap food to the poor. The scope and budget of cheap ration schemes increased year after year, but the effect it should have had remained limited. The country’s food reserves increased, but hunger and malnutrition did not decrease in that proportion.”