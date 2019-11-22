Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

Indore: Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case.
"The Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta Office, Indore carrying out a search at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence as the court has issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case," Police said.
The raids began at 5:30 am this morning and so far police have seized the assets worth Rs 2 crore.
"Dubey posses around 15 tola gold, over RS 4 lakh in cash, 2 houses, 3 and a half-bigha land in Depalpur," Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria told ANI.
"Since 1997, Dubey's total income should have been Rs 20 lakh but we have found assets worth about 2 crores in just 2 hours of action," he said. The searches are currently underway.
