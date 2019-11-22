Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

Indore: Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case.

"The Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta Office, Indore carrying out a search at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence as the court has issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case," Police said.

The raids began at 5:30 am this morning and so far police have seized the assets worth Rs 2 crore.