Indore: Identity of students participating in NAAC survey won’t be disclosed

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC), has stated that identity of students participating in Student Satisfaction Survey (SSS) won’t be disclosed.

SSS is part of part of institute accreditation.

NAAC has revised its SSS poster and asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to paste the same on campuses to know about accreditation process.

The poster read: “Students are randomly selected for the survey by system. Except particular student nobody will know which student has received the SSS email and what they have responded. Thus the students will remain anonymous throughout the process.”

NAAC endeavoured to conduct a SSS the results of which will encompass the accreditation process. The survey captures student responses from the list of students provided by the HEls. This survey is conducted directly by NAAC to give an opportunity to the students to have their say in assessment and quality improvement process.

NAAC sends online link of the survey to the email address of the student provided by the HEls, and the student has to complete and submit the survey in a stipulated time.

NAAC said that the questionnaire sent to students is based on the Likert type scale that means the students will have to give responses on a scale of 0 to 4, with the most positive response being rated as 4 and the most negative response being rated as 0.

“Analysis of the survey is done using software which will aggregate the responses and generate the score of SSS which is important Key Indicator in overall grade of institution,” NAAC said.

Student Survey has 30 to 60 weightage (as per type of institution) in the scoring of institutional Grade and hence responses from students can play a critical role in determining institutional grade. It is desired that active participation of students in survey will not only empower the students but also help institutions in continuous quality improvement through student engagement.

In SSS, 20 of the 21 questions will be objective in nature, while one question is open ended to elicit observations and suggestions for improvements thereby providing an opportunity to the student to give suggestions and criticisms in their own words. The questionnaire consists of several facets of the teaching learning process.