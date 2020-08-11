Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday Morning.
He is currently admitted at Shri Aurobindo Hospital in the city.
Indori who is quite active on social media took to Twitter and informed that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about his health and wished him early recovery from the disease.
Meanwhile, a large number of Indori’s fans started praying for his good health and many of them expressed their concern through social media posts.
Indori has penned down many poems and is a well-known Urdu poet. Recently, his poem titled 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi….’ became the inspiration for many memes on the pandemic and social distancing.
As many as 176 people were tested positive in Indore on Monday out of 2859 samples tested. The rate of positive patients on Monday was 6.16 percent.
The number of patients has been increasing swiftly in Indore as 557 patients were tested positive in three days while six deaths were reported.