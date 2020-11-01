Indo-Nepal ties on the mend? Army Chief General Naravane to meet with PM Oli

While the controversy that had begun with a border conflict over the significant areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura is yet to blow over, the move appears to indicate a thaw. A few months ago, in May, the Himalayan nation had come up with a new political map claiming several areas in Uttarakhand as part of its territory. This redrawing was made official, being incorporated through a Constitutional amendment soon after.

The situation had worsened as, amid the pandemic and consequent lockdown, and one person from Bihar had been killed and two others injured after a confrontation with the Nepal police at the border area took a violent turn. Soon after that officials had said that Nepal had halted construction work along the Bihar border, claiming that it was encroaching on the

Over the last few months, there had also been several comments made by Prime Minister Oli had had raised eyebrows and sparked outrage in India. At the same time, the PM too had been incensed, after cartoons featuring him surfaced in the Indian media. Soon after this, in July, all Indian news channels except Doordharshan had been banned in Nepal.

